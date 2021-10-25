Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $32.14

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.14, but opened at $33.13. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 72.26.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.