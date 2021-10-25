General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.01. 3,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,364. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

