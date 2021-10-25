Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,668. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.