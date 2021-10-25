Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $6.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TELL shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TELL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

