Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

WERN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,813. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

