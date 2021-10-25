Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $530.41 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.91 billion and $530.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.66 or 0.00106907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.23 or 0.00458560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

