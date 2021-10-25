pEOS Achieves Market Cap of $4.98 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $36.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

