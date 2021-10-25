1,338,620 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,061. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

