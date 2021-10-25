Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $49.33

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

