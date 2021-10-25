Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 1.0% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $54,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.97. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,498 shares of company stock worth $64,327,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

