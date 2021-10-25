BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,335 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 34,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.