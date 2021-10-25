Resolution Capital Ltd Has $335.27 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 4.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $335,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,600. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.61.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.