Resolution Capital Ltd Has $142.57 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,630,664 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises 2.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 2.19% of American Campus Communities worth $142,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $68,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.89. 6,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

