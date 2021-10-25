Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,264 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $3,605,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $76.40. 17,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

