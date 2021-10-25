Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 110,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 288,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.