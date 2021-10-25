iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $165.55. 31,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $165.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

