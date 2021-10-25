Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.98. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day moving average is $283.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.60 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

