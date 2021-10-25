Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $102.32

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.32, but opened at $95.06. Dorman Products shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.