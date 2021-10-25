Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $102.32

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.32, but opened at $95.06. Dorman Products shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

