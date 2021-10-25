Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up to $27.40

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $28.20. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 2,039 shares traded.
CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,367,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.