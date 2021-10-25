Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up to $27.40

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $28.20. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 2,039 shares traded.

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,367,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.