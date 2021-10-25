Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.91. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 1,048 shares.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

