Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.97, but opened at 4.84. Beachbody shares last traded at 4.77, with a volume of 5,178 shares traded.

BODY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.72.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.