Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.06. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

