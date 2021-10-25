Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.06. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
