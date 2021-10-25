Whiteheart Price Tops $596.22 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $41,766.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $596.22 or 0.00941300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

