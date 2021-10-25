Bluzelle (BLZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.21 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $77.59 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,774,563 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

