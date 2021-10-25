Lansing Management LP Acquires 510 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 14.4% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Ferrari by 22.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 44.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RACE traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,415. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.29 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.73.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

