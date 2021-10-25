Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $683,000 in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 0.69% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,095. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.