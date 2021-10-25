Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes $1.66 Million Position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 220,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGG remained flat at $$3.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,529. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGG shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

