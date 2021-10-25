Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Buys 6,870 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

Shares of MRO traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,007. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Barclays upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

