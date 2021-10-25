Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Purchases Shares of 1,509,055 Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,509,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 1.51% of Remark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Remark by 7,511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 279,932 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 6,361,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 2.97. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.75.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

