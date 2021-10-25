Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 396,000 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 134,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

GGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 13,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,429. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

