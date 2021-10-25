500,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Acquired by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACTDU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,845,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,250,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,656,000.

Shares of ACTDU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

