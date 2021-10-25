State Street Corp Has $1.33 Billion Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,333,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 888,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

