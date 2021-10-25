General Equity Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,315,000. Datadog accounts for about 7.1% of General Equity Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 116.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of -955.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $613,984.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.