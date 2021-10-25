Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 110,400 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $27.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

