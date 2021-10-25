29,700 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $280.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.93 and a twelve month high of $280.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.