Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $50.29 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,365,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,289,000. DigitalBridge Group comprises 3.9% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 30,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,994. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

