Sandler Capital Management Has $8.47 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,513 shares of company stock valued at $105,684,953. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

ESTC stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.15. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,485. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

