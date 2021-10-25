QuickSwap Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $132.58 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $405.33 or 0.00639926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00100749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,465.39 or 1.00197230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.62 or 0.06497607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

