Sandler Capital Management Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 180.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Cognex comprises 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.05. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,819. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.