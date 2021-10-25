Noir (NOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Noir has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $142,686.75 and approximately $240.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00107400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.81 or 0.00460703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,477,719 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

