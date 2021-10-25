New York Life Investments Alternatives Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Workday were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $284.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,557.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

