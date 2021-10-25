Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,793 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.94. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.