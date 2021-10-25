YEE (YEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,132.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $155,132.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YEE has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

