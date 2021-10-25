Analyzing Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) & United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Community Banks pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altabancorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Community Banks and Altabancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altabancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Altabancorp has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Altabancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Altabancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41% Altabancorp 34.49% 12.27% 1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Altabancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Altabancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $714.10 million 4.31 $164.09 million $1.98 17.93 Altabancorp $133.17 million 6.26 $43.50 million $2.29 19.28

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Altabancorp. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altabancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Altabancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

