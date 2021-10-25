PiplCoin Achieves Market Cap of $655,756.19 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $655,756.19 and $19.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

