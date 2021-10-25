Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.73

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.73, but opened at $50.75. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

