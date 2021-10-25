Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.18. Phunware shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 2,073,429 shares trading hands.

PHUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Phunware alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.