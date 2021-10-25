PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.78

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.78 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

