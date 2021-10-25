Perseverance Asset Management International Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Perseverance Asset Management International lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,169 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 0.8% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.35. 91,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,280,927. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.