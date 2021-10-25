Perseverance Asset Management International Has $85.79 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Perseverance Asset Management International decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,590 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 27.5% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International owned about 0.05% of Pinduoduo worth $85,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.83. 110,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

